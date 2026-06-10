Dayton Police Department opens new substation

Dayton Police Department command staff and officers gathered to open the new West Patrol Operations Division.

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department has officially opened its new West Patrol Operations Division station.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, it’s located on West Third Street near the Dayton Metro Library.

Dayton Police Chief Eric Henderson said the facility represents a $10 million investment in the city.

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The new station aims to position officers closer to the community they serve, allowing for increased visibility and accessibility.

Major Jimmy Mullins, commander of West Patrol Operations for the Dayton Police Department, will operate from this new precinct.

“It’s really exciting to get into a new building that’s been developed for us to work out of here as a modern police agency,” Mullins said.

The station includes a dedicated space for community members to host public meetings or meet with officers.

“It’s certainly welcome for the community to come, and I’ll give them a tour anytime,” Mullins said.

The building also provides areas for officer training and filing reports.

Dayton Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss attended the ribbon-cutting on Tuesday.

The opening follows Turner-Sloss’ announcement the day prior of a “Flight Plan” for the city, which is a roadmap designed to make Dayton safer and more unified.

“When you talk about reimagining public safety, it’s not just about police, law enforcement itself, or the local government,” Turner-Sloss said. “And it’s, again, about the bricks and mortar. It’s about bringing community together.”

Henderson commented on the increased visibility of officers in the community.

“Our officers are going to be very visible when they’re coming and going from this facility,” Henderson said.

He also addressed the recent gun violence that has happened throughout the city.

“I know it’s been a challenging, you know, several weeks, but I can tell you, assure you, that we’re working diligently within our department, our detectives are out day in and day out pounding the pavement, talking to community members, trying to figure out how can we solve these crimes,” Henderson said.

Both Mayor Turner-Sloss and Henderson said they believe the area surrounding the new police station will continue to see development.

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