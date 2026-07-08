Dayton Police and RTA join forces for enhanced public safety

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department and the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) have partnered to launch the Transit Officer Safety Initiative. This collaborative effort aims to enhance public safety throughout downtown Dayton and the RTA transit system.

The initiative assigns three full-time police officers to provide a dedicated law enforcement presence within the RTA system.

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These officers will primarily focus on Wright Stop Plaza and the surrounding transit corridors. Their duties include conducting proactive patrols, responding to incidents, engaging with transit riders, and coordinating closely with RTA safety and security personnel.

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein expressed her gratitude for the partnership. “I am extremely grateful for RTA’s partnership and Chief Henderson’s leadership,” Dickstein said. “This investment continues efforts to address safety concerns in the core of our downtown, creating a more positive experience for those seeking to live, work, play and create downtown.”

Dayton Police Chief Eric Henderson highlighted public safety as a shared responsibility. “Public safety is a shared responsibility and strong partnerships are essential to serving our community,” Henderson said. “This partnership with RTA allows us to provide a consistent law enforcement presence within the transit system, strengthen relationships with riders and employees, prevent and respond quickly to incidents at the RTA Hub and work proactively to enhance safety throughout the RTA transit environment.”

RTA CEO Robert Ruzinsky emphasized the commitment of dedicated officers to the transit system. “We are proud to partner with Dayton Police in a program that will have three full-time dedicated officers working directly on RTA property to further enhance safety at the transit center and surrounding areas,” Ruzinsky said.

He also noted RTA’s proactive efforts to improve downtown safety, including renovating RTA-owned property for use as a temporary downtown police substation. This renovation helped establish a more visible police presence downtown.

RTA previously purchased a vacant parking garage, which has helped advance a larger redevelopment project now under construction.

The Transit Officer Safety Initiative is designed to supplement existing police services while strengthening collaboration between the Dayton Police Department and RTA.

It will support a safe and secure environment for transit riders, employees, and visitors while reinforcing both organizations’ commitment to public safety.

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