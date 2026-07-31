Dayton Public School board votes against putting superintendent on leave

DAYTON — Dayton Public School leaders voted not to put its superintendent, Dr. David Lawrence, on administrative leave.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This is after a vote failed during an emergency school board meeting on Friday.

TRENDING STORIES:

The district sent News Center 7 a statement from Lawrence that said:

"I look forward to the conclusion of the investigation so that all of the district’s energy can be spent focusing on children. These types of distractions are all too common for leaders in general and specifically superintendents. The balance is to minimize the distractions and maximize time on task…or as one board member notes, ‘Keep the main thing the main thing.’"

DPS hired Lawrence in 2024.

He was previously the business manager at the district.

Students head back to class on Aug. 11.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]