Dayton woman seeks help finding missing French bulldog

Alana Morales has since distributed posters, searched the surrounding neighborhood, and asked neighbors for security camera footage.

DAYTON — A Dayton woman is searching for her French Bulldog after it was taken from her neighborhood last Sunday.

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Alana Morales has since distributed posters, searched the surrounding neighborhood, and asked neighbors for security camera footage.

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While the dog is microchipped, few leads have emerged.

Dior, a French bulldog with blue eyes, has been a constant companion to Morales.

“It’s easy for others to love her, you now, and so, yeah, she travels; she has been to Mexico with me, she has been in Florida with me,” Morales said. “She’s been everywhere; she’s my baby.”

The dog escaped from the home when a visitor accidentally left a door open.

Morales was in the process of bringing her other dogs in from the backyard at the time.

Morales said the dog often visits neighbors but does not typically wander far.

“One of my friends, not knowing I was letting my other dogs in from the backyard, they open the front door, and she scurries out,” Morales said. “She likes to visit the neighbor sometimes so she’ll go next door, always comes right back. She never ventures too far.”

Morales saw a vehicle pull up to the intersection shortly after the dog got loose.

The vehicle, described as an older black Chevrolet Impala, reportedly took the dog and drove toward Salem Avenue.

“They just grabbed her, and kind of took off up wild dash towards Salem,” Morales said.

She noted that the busy nature of the intersection makes it difficult to track vehicles once they leave the immediate area.

“This is a busy cross street right here. As you can see, just standing here, a lot of cars coming and going. So it’s just, once you hit Salem, it’s like, you know?” she said.

Morales said she’s concerned that those who took her dog may be intentionally hiding her.

“It’s possible they won’t want to take her to the vet or they don’t want to take here outside or take her anywhere that maybe somebody could scan her chip because they know that she’ll be returned to me,” Morales said.

Morales is asking anyone with information to contact her, specifically calling on other dog owners in the area to remain alert.

“Keep your eyes open, keep your ears open,” Morales said. “I have a lot of people, Frenchy friends in a community that, if they do try to breed her or try to do some things outlandish to her. Please just reach out to me.”

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