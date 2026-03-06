Dense fog expected for parts of region this morning

MIAMI VALLEY — Dense fog could impact drivers for the Friday morning commute.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Champaign, Clark, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties in Ohio until 10 a.m. this morning.

It also includes Union and Wayne counties in Indiana.

Visibility will drop to less than a half mile this morning, according to Ritz.

The fog and drizzle will cause delays this morning.

Drivers are encouraged to use their low-beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of the vehicle in front of them.

