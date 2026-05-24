Deputies help recover trapped car in high water

BUTLER COUNTY — Deputies helped recover a trapped car in high water on Saturday.

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The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that deputies were on Marine Patrol and found a car submerged in a parking lot.

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Deputies found it at the Hamilton Dock on the Great Miami River, according to the social media post.

They assisted a wrecker in safely recovering the abandoned vehicle that had been trapped in the floodwater.

The sheriff’s officer encouraged drivers to be cautious near waterways, avoid flooded areas, and stay alert for rapidly changing conditions.

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