Deputies, medics respond to reported shooting in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP. — Deputies responded to a reported shooting in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning.
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Medics and deputies were dispatched around 2:15 a.m. to the 2400 block of Fairport Avenue on a reported shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.
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No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 is working to learn what led to the shooting and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
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