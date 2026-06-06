Deputies, medics respond to reported vehicle into house in Miami Co.

Deputies, medics respond to reported vehicle into house in Miami Co.

MIAMI COUNTY — Deputies and medics responded to a reported vehicle into a house in Miami County late Saturday afternoon.

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The crash was reported around 5:17 p.m. at the 20 block of Main Street in Laura, according to Miami County dispatchers.

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No other information is currently available.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to follow this story.

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