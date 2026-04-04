Developers eye site near Wright State for new Chick-fil-A

BEAVERCREEK — A new Chick-fil-A is one step closer to coming to Beavercreek.

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This week, the Beavercreek Planning Commission approved a site plan for a new Chick-fil-A at 3676 Colonel Glenn Highway, at the northeast corner of Presidential Drive and Colonel Glenn Highway.

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The proposed site from developer Woolpert Inc. would bring a 5,200-square-foot restaurant near Wright State University.

It would include 92 interior seats, 16 exterior seats, 76 off-street parking spaces, and a two-lane drive-thru with canopies, according to plans submitted to the city.

The site would anchor a larger development called “Raider Row,” which the Planning Commission agreed to rezone earlier this year.

Raider Row developers told the Planning Commission on Wednesday that the addition of a Chick-fil-A could help them attract “other high-quality tenants.”

Chick-fil-A already has a restaurant in Beavercreek, on N. Fairfield Road. There is also a Chick-fil-A in the food court at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

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