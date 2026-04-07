Dog attacks 2 Ohio police officers, owner, official says

CINCINNATI — Two police officers and another person were injured in a dog attack in Cincinnati over the weekend, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

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On April 4, Cincinnati police were called to a house on Vista Avenue in Hyde Park around 10 p.m. for a reported assault.

Upon arrival, officers requested first responders to the scene, the Cincinnati Fire Department told our media partner.

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First responders arrived on scene and checked on the victim, who was identified as the dog’s owner.

A police officer restrained the dog at this time, WCPO-9 reported.

The dog broke free and started to attack them.

Another police officer stepped in to help, but also got attacked, according to the department.

Someone with the fire department used one of their “tools to intervene,” forcing the dog to stop attacking the second officer, WCPO-9 reported.

Both police officers and the dog’s owner were hospitalized, but it is unclear how serious their injuries are.

It is unclear if the dog was injured or killed during the attack.

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