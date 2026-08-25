Dolly Parton death: First Lady Fran DeWine remembers music icon & her ‘profound’ impact

COLUMBUS — Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine is speaking on the passing of country music icon Dolly Parton.

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In a statement, she said that she and Governor Mike DeWine are “deeply saddened” by Parton’s passing.

>> Photos: Dolly Parton through the years

“She touched countless lives in profound and meaningful ways,” she stated.

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Parton’s family announced the legendary singer-songwriter’s death in a video on social media on Tuesday afternoon. She was 80 years old.

First Lady DeWine spoke on her “unparalleled” devotion to children and literacy.

“Because of Dolly, millions of children around the country and the world are getting free books and learning how to read, which will, in many cases, change the trajectory of their lives. Because of Dolly’s vision and generosity, over one million Ohio children have received free books in the mail, totaling nearly 28 million books,” she stated. “Her generosity and selfless spirit leave a legacy that will live on for generations to come. We remain incredibly grateful for her compassion and commitment to others.”

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