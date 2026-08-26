Dolly Parton visited Centerville family through late brother Dayne Puckett

CENTERVILLE — Centerville resident Delores Goldsberry is sharing personal memories and keepsakes from the time her late brother spent working alongside country music superstar Dolly Parton.

Her brother, Dayne “Woop Woop” Puckett, worked for years as a touring professional in the music industry.

Puckett, who passed away in 2022, spent his life on the road supporting major musical acts including Parton, Jerry Lee Lewis and Reba McEntire.

Over the course of his career, Goldsberry accumulated trinkets, historical photographs and tour itineraries from the 1970s that highlight her family’s close relationship with Parton.

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Goldsberry, sister of tour musician Dayne Puckett, recalled how her brother earned his distinctive nickname and connected easily with others throughout his career on the road. “They call my brother whoop-whoop because he sang a song and he would go whoop whoop,” Goldsberry said.

“Dane was very much a people person. He loved people. And just wherever he went, people just kind of were attracted to him.”

Her brother’s career allowed the family to experience performances from a unique vantage point. “We would meet her, and then we’d be backstage, and we’d stand on the side of the stage and watch her perform and stuff like that,” Goldsberry said.

Among Goldsberry’s collection of memorabilia is a photo taken during a concert stop in Montgomery County. “This is a picture at the Dayton Convention Center in 1974.

And this is Dolly in the middle and my brother, Dayne. And he’s holding my nephew, and that’s my sister-in-law. And that’s me,” Goldsberry said.

The friendship between Puckett and Parton extended off stage, with Parton visiting the family’s home. Goldsberry noted that Parton was a fan of her mother’s homemade beef and noodles.

“And this Dolly and her family, they’re in our kitchen eating,” Goldsberry said. Pointing to another piece of memorabilia, she added, “Whoop whoops I will always love you, Dolly August 1979.”

Goldsberry shared that one of her favorite songs is “When I Get to Where I’m Going” because it reminds her of her memories with both her brother and Parton.

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