Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library’s impact on the Miami Valley

Ohio leads the nation in enrolling children from birth to age 5 in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a program that provides free books to young children.

MIAMI COUNTY — Ohio leads the nation in enrolling children from birth to age 5 in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a program that provides free books to young children.

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First lady Fran DeWine introduced the Imagination Library initiative to the state in 2019.

Since then, approximately 26 million books have been mailed to children across Ohio.

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Beyond home deliveries, the initiative extends to physical locations throughout the state.

More than 30 rest areas across Ohio feature Dolly Parton storybook trails, including a trail at the rest area along northbound Interstate 75 in Miami County.

Health care and community partners say the early literacy effort helps prepare children for early education. Sophia Ruigu serves as a Community Engagement Coordinator at Dayton Children’s Hospital and works directly with families in the region.

“This has been an impactful program for our children as they get ready to go to kindergarten,” Ruigu said. “They’re already receiving books since birth to age 5, and it is amazing to see how kids run to the mail to receive a book that has their name on it.”

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all flags in the state be lowered in honor of Parton’s legacy.

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