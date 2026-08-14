Downtown Dayton hotel to close after opening last year

A Downtown Dayton hotel is closed just over a year after opening. The Dayton Vitality Hotel has shut its doors after opening in May 2025.

DAYTON — A Downtown Dayton hotel is closed just over a year after opening.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the Dayton Vitality Hotel closed its doors after opening in May 2025.

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In an email obtained by News Center 7, the hotel said this to those with reservations.

“The hotel is ceasing operations due to circumstances outside the company’s control… related to the funding of the property.”

John Oney, president and CEO of Destination Dayton, said he and other city leaders learned of the hotel’s closure on Thursday night.

“While this is a bit of a setback, I think it’s an opportunity,” he said.

With the hotel directly connected to the Dayton Convention Center, Oneysaid that he spent most of Friday making sure those booked at the Vitality for events had a place to be.

“We wanted to make sure that we step in and service those groups the best we can, because the last thing we want is them to cancel an event,” he said.

Oney said one of the biggest challenges is to make sure there are plenty of hotels within walking distance in Downtown Dayton.

“This is a challenge right now, but I also think it’s an opportunity for us to rally together and really get focused on what the new hotel is going to bring to us, what a potential new management company could bring to this region,” he said.

The Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority (MCCFA) sent News Center 7 the following statement:

“The Dayton Convention District’s success depends on having multiple hotels within walking distance, which is why this closure is disappointing. While I can’t speak on behalf of Vitality’s ownership, we’ve been in close communication with them, are working collaboratively on the path forward, and are hopeful this closure won’t be prolonged. We’re grateful to Destination Dayton and Legends Global for moving quickly to help planners and visitors affected by the closure find alternative accommodations.

“This news further underscores the need for the New Community Authority to ensure we have the development tools so our destination can offer the necessary 500 committable hotel rooms within a 3-block radius of the Dayton Convention Center that will allow Destination Dayton to book large group business that drives economic growth in the region.”

Oney said that the hope is that a new management company comes in and takes over. But there is a lot of work behind the scenes going on right now.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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