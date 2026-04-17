Downtown Dayton Partnership leader dies at 41

DAYTON — Katie Meyer, the president and CEO of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, has died.

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Meyer, 41, died on Thursday, according to an obituary.

She had been on leave since late January to receive cancer treatment, a statement sent to board members said.

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“In her time as the DDP President and CEO she made an impact on Downtown Dayton. From her work on so many downtown initiatives and her personal connections, her legacy will be felt in our community for years to come,” Downtown Dayton Partnership Board of Trustees Co-Chair Jason Woodward said in the statement. “Please keep Katie’s family, friends and co-workers in your prayers. We were all better for having had the opportunity to work with Katie and we are grateful for her impact in Dayton.”

She’s remembered in her obituary as someone who loved life and was recognized as a leader throughout the region.

“Katie brought light and energy to every space she entered, every board room she commanded and every event she organized. Her laugh was infectious, as was her passion for bringing people together and making incredible things happen,” the obituary stated.

A Celebration of Life is pending at this time.

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