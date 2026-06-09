Dragons, Day Air Credit Union announce stadium naming rights extension

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons will continue to take the field at Day Air Ballpark, thanks to a new deal with Day Air Credit Union.

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The Dragons and the credit union have signed a 10-year extension to their original partnership regarding stadium naming rights.

With the extension, the stadium will remain Day Air Ballpark through 2040.

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Dragons President Robert Murphy said that continuity with a naming rights partner helps secure the team’s future.

“This means that everything the Dragons organization does to contribute to our community will continue,” Murphy said.

Bill Burke, Day Air Credit Union CEO, said the credit union is “deeply invested in the Dayton community.”

“Every dollar deposited at Day Air stays right here in the Miami Valley, helping strengthen the region we proudly serve. The Dayton Dragons and Day Air Ballpark are truly a part of the fabric of Dayton, and we’re proud to continue supporting something that means so much to this community,” Burke said.

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