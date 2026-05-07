Driver crashes into home, parked car in Springfield neighborhood, report says

SPRINGFIELD — A driver reportedly lost control of her car and hit both a home and a parked car in Clark County.

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Springfield Police responded before 6 p.m. on May 3 to a crash at the 200 block of N. Arlington Avenue, according to a Springfield Police crash report.

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An initial investigation showed that a 32-year-old woman drove a 2017 Blue Chevrolet Volt eastbound on Morgan Street when she began to turn south onto N. Arlington Avenue.

A 2009 Honda Accord was parked in the driveway in the 200 block of N. Arlington Avenue.

As the Chevrolet made the turn, it lost control and ran off the road. It hit a house on Arlington Avenue and then struck the Honda Accord, the crash report said.

Officers cited the 32-year-old woman for failure to control.

No one was injured.

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