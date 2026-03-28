Drivers may see extra officers on busy state route tonight

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Drivers may see more police in Montgomery County tonight.

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The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) announced that it will work with several law enforcement agencies on a joint traffic enforcement on State Route 4, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

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The enforcement operation is from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. in Montgomery County.

State troopers will work with Dayton police, Huber Heights police, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The partnership aims to reduce deadly crashes and stop crime on local roads, the spokesperson said.

“Additionally, the initiative aims to raise awareness, provide education, and promote community transparency through traffic safety measures,” concluded the spokesperson.

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