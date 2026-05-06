Drivers may see more police on busy highways today

MIAMI VALLEY — Drivers could see extra officers across the Miami Valley today.

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The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) announced that it will work with several law enforcement agencies on joint traffic enforcement, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

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They will focus on Interstate 70 and U.S. 35.

This will span across Montgomery, Greene, and Clark counties.

The enforcement operation is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

State troopers will work with the Dayton Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the spokesperson said.

The partnership aims to reduce deadly crashes and stop crime on local roads.

“Additionally, the initiative aims to raise awareness, provide education, and promote community transparency through traffic safety measures,” conclude the spokesperson.

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