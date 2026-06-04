Dry weather for now, rain chances on the horizon

DAYTON — Good Thursday morning, Miami Valley. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you to update the forecast. Today will be another very nice day with warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine. The only downside to this is we have an Air Quality Alert for several counties until Midnight.

AQI Alert

The Miami Valley and Southwest Ohio Regional Planning Commissions issued these alerts, and these are not something directly issued by the National Weather Service. It is common to see these when we are under a persistent dry and calm pattern.

Light winds, sunshine, and warmer temperatures will combine to create higher levels of ground ozone that could turn unhealthy for some.

AQI Forecast

Those with asthma, COPD, or other breathing issues will want to limit time outdoors today if possible. The forecast calls for numbers to just exceed 100, which is deemed as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

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Today

Expect highs today to climb into the lower 80s under a mainly sunny sky. A few clouds may drift through, but otherwise we will be just a bit above average for early June. No issues out there are expected outside of the air quality concerns.

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Saturday

By Saturday, our dry streak will come to an end with scattered showers and storms. Gusty winds and heavy rain are possible with the strongest storms. It will not be an all-day rain, however, be prepared for outdoor activities to be interrupted at times.

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