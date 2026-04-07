Early voting for 2026 Primary election starts in Ohio today

OHIO — Early voting for the 2026 Primary election has started in Ohio.

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Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the start of early voting for the primary election on Tuesday, April 7.

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“Secure and accessible elections begin with preparation, and Ohio’s bipartisan officials have done the work to make that a reality,” Secretary LaRose said. “I encourage every eligible voter to visit VoteOhio.gov and make their voting plan.”

Early Voting begins on April 7 and includes the Saturday and Sunday before election day on May 5th.

Voters interested in early in-person or absentee voting should visit VoteOhio.gov for hours, locations, and deadlines.

Anyone interested in signing up to be a poll worker can visit here.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 5. Absentee ballots must be received by your county board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

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