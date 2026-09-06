Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 79-year-old local man

HUBER HEIGHTS — Do you recognize this missing man?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for 79-year-old Randy Baker, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Missing Persons Unit.

TRENDING STORIES:

He was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 5, just before 4:50 p.m. on Maxton Road in Dayton.

Miller is listed at 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.

He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Miller was last seen wearing an LSW black shirt with blue or black jeans, the Ohio AG’s Missing Persons Unit said.

Authorities are concerned because he has memory loss.

Contact Huber Heights Police at (937) 233-1565 or 911 if you have any information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]