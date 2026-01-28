Engineering, construction firm partners with Ohio firm to bring manufacturing hub to Dayton

DAYTON — Katz Group, an Israeli engineering and construction firm, announced plans to establish its first North American operation in Dayton.

The company will partner with Ohio-based firm Peck Hannaford + Briggs to form Katz 1988 Inc., the Dayton Development Coalition announced on Wednesday.

Katz 1899 Inc. will specialize in the design, fabrication, construction, and maintenance of progressive production and R&D facilities. That includes process piping, electromechanical, and architectural systems.

“Launching our operation in Ohio is a clear statement of our belief in the region and its long-standing commitment for advanced manufacturing,” said Dor Katz, CEO of Katz Group

The new manufacturing hub will be located at 1960 Troy Street in Dayton and will create 50 new jobs.

The project was one of six state-approved projects that were announced on Thursday. A release from Governor Mike DeWine’s office said the project is expected to generate more than $4.7 million in new annual payroll.

“By pairing exceptional local talent and market access with cutting-edge technology, Katz 1899 will help accelerate Ohio’s emerging clean industries, semiconductors and life sciences,” JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef.

