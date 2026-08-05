Englewood man pleads guilty to dozens of child pornography charges

ENGLEWOOD — A 35-year-old Englewood man has entered a plea in a child pornography investigation.

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Justin James Beckley pleaded guilty to 41 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and seven counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Beckley is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 14.

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As part of the plea deal, around 70 counts were dismissed.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) referred a case involving Beckley to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) on May 4.

ICAC then told the Englewood Police Department about the case, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Beckley was accused of possessing, manufacturing, and distributing child pornography on a cloud-based storage provider.

He reportedly had a cloud-based storage system containing multiple files.

Authorities executed a search warrant at 605 Cromer Court on May 6.

Investigators do not believe there are any local victims, but anyone with additional information or concerns is asked to contact Detective Paul Wendling at 937-771-5165.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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