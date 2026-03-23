Environmental agencies not called to fire at Fuyao Glass America, officials say

MORAINE — Thick black smoke continues to rise out of the Fuyao Glass America plant nearly 24 hours after the fire was first reported.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell reached out to local, state, and federal agencies asking whether there are any environmental concerns from smoke LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

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The Ohio EPA said Monday that its emergency response hasn’t been requested to help at the scene.

The U.S. EPA said the same thing: that it had not been asked to help and to check with local officials.

>> PHOTOS: Firefighters battle fire at Fuyao Glass America

The Ohio EPA referred Bedell to the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency (RAPCA).

“RAPCA is a division of Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County,” Dan Suffoletto, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County spokesperson, said.

The agency monitors air quality in six Miami Valley counties, including Montgomery County.

RAPCA said Monday it is not considered an emergency response agency and added that it isn’t doing anything beyond normal monitoring after the fire at Fuyao.

“The closest one we have to the fire is located here in downtown Dayton, and due to the wind direction currently, we’re not seeing any elevated readings at that particular monitoring site,” Suffoletto said.

What RAPCA screens for is called particulate matter, things like dust, soot, and smoke.

RAPCA said its regular monitoring system doesn’t screen for any particular types of chemicals that may be in the air from a fire. The Ohio or U.S. EPA would do that testing.

Instead, it screens for that particulate matter.

“We would put out a notice if the levels got to an elevated situation, but right now we’re not seeing that in the particulate matter,” Suffoletto said.

News Center 7’s John Bedell also reached out to Dayton Regional Hazmat, but they said they aren’t involved in this incident.

We will continue to follow this story.

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