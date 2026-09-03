Experts share tips on maximizing Labor Day savings this weekend

GREENE COUNTY — Retailers are rolling out Labor Day weekend discounts as 73% of consumers report plans to shop holiday sales this week. Major markdowns are featured on appliances, mattresses, furniture and end-of-season summer items.

News Center seven Consumer Investigator Xavier Hershovitz reported from Greene County on how shoppers can maximize savings this holiday weekend.

Stephanie Carls, a retail insights expert at RetailMeNot, noted that while many categories offer strong savings now, consumers should time certain purchases strategically.

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“73% of consumers told us that they plan to shop Labor Day sales this week,” Carls said.

Outdoor products are among the top categories to buy immediately as retailers clear out seasonal stock. Carls pointed out that items such as grills and patio merchandise are deeply discounted as summer comes to an end.

“Grills, patio, outdoor- all of those different things need to be moved from each of these retailers, and so it’s going to be a great time to grab anything that you are wanting, especially as the summer is ending,” Carls said.

Labor Day weekend also coincides with the conclusion of the back-to-school shopping season. With several Miami Valley schools heading back next week, the holiday sales offer an opportunity for families to buy necessary supplies.

“For those individuals who are just starting back to school, this is also going to be a great time for you to utilize the sale,” Carls said.

While stores are already displaying fall merchandise, retail experts advise waiting for lower prices on autumn items. Holding off until later in the season will yield larger markdowns, though selection may become limited.

“Try to hold off if you are wanting to find the absolute best price on any fall items; that’s still going to be later on in the season,” Carls said.

Shoppers looking for a new television ahead of football season will find sales available now, but the lowest prices on electronics typically arrive closer to Black Friday. Consumers willing to wait can secure better savings later in the fall.

“You can still go ahead and grab it. But again, if you want the lowest, try to be patient,” Carls said.

Amazon is expected to host another Prime Day shopping event next month. An exact date for the sale has not yet been confirmed.

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