Extreme heat forces local high school to shut its doors Thursday

CELINA — Heat is forcing a local high school to shut its doors Thursday.

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Celina High School will be closed due to heat, the district confirmed on social media.

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Celina High School students attending Tri Star and who ride the bus will have to arrange their own transportation.

If they cannot, they will be excused.

Any changes in athletics will be communicated separately, the district said.

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