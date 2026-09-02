Fairmont High School selects new girls basketball head coach

KETTERING — A local high school has selected its new girls’ basketball head coach for the upcoming season.

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Matt Madges has accepted the head coach position at Fairmont High School, pending approval by the Kettering City School District School Board of Education, according to a school spokesperson.

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He succeeds Jeremey Finn. Madges served as an assistant coach to last year’s team that went 28-0 and won the Division I state championship.

Matt has been an important part of the success of Fairmont Girls Basketball, and we believe he is the right person to lead the program into its next chapter,” said Chris Weaver, Fairmont High School Athletic Director. “He understands what makes this program special; he understands the expectations that come with wearing the Fairmont uniform, and he has a genuine commitment to our student-athletes and this community.”

During Madges’ four years as an assistant, Fairmont won Greater Western Ohio Conference, district, and regional titles, the school spokesperson said.

“Fairmont Girls Basketball is special,” he said. “It is a program defined not only by winning, but by the character of the young women who wear the Firebird uniform.”

Madges added that his vision is to build on the program’s championship foundation. He also wants to maintain an emphasis on accountability, fundamentals, defense, and player development.

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