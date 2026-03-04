Fairmont senior named finalist for Ohio Ms. Basketball

KETTERING — A senior at Fairmont High School has been named one of seven finalists for the 2026 Ohio Ms. Basketball Award.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kayla Thornton was named a finalist by the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association on Wednesday.

Thornton helped lead the Firebirds to a 22-0 season, a Greater Western Ohio Conference (GWOC) championship, and the No. 1 seed in the Southwest District Division I tournament.

TRENDING STORIES:

She was also named the GWOC Player of the Year and the Southwest District Division I Player of the Year, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Thornton led the league with an average of 18 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 4.2 steals per game.

She’ll continue her basketball career at Akron.

Other finalists include Ottawa-Glandorf’s Karsyn Erford, Lyndhurst Brush’s Tatiana Mason, Copley’s Evelyn McKnight, Steubenville’s Nylah McShan, Sunbury Big Walnut’s Sydney Mobley, and Lewis Center Olentangy’s Whitney Stafford.

Voting for the award is currently underway and runs through Monday at noon. The winner will be announced on March 12.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group