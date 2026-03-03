Family, friends gather to remember 91-year-old man killed in fire 2 days before birthday

Leland died after a fire took over his home, two days before his 92nd birthday.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — People who knew Leland Bell loved him.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, he was a retired college professor and taught at both the University of Dayton and Central State University.

His family and friends invited News Center 7’s John Bedell to a celebration of his life Monday evening at Dorothy Lane Market in Washington Township.

“This was one of his favorite places to be: Dorothy Lane. As a lot of people told me here, this is his second home,” Leland’s son, Eric Bell, said.

A crowd gathered at the wine bar for a birthday party.

“He would have been 92 today,” Eric said.

Without the birthday boy.

“It’s been a tough couple days because of what happened... with the fire and all that,” Eric said.

As smoke poured out of his Centerville condo, firefighters went in, found Leland on the second floor, and took him to the hospital. But doctors couldn’t save him.

Leland was a regular at the Washington Township Dorothy Lane Market.

“He was very popular,” Store Director Jerry Post said. “He’s been shopping here for decades.”

Every Tuesday, Leland had dinner with his friends at the wine bar and shared laughs over drinks one or two nights more.

“He filled our lives with so much kindness. He was a true gentleman in every sense of the word. And he was a rare soul,” Washington Township resident Maureen Benick said.

Just last week, his friends planned a birthday party.

After he died Saturday, they kept those plans for Leland.

“We have been hugged and shed tears, and it was therapeutic for all of us to be able to be here among people who really loved him,” Benick said.

There was a table setting in his honor. It had his usual IPA and a birthday treat.

Roses filled the room, like the ones he’d buy for the women at the store.

It was a birthday party that turned into a celebration of life.

“There’s people that wouldn’t have been here for the birthday that came out tonight as well. So, this says a lot about who he was and how he affected people,” Post said.

As the crowd reminisced and raised a glass to Leland.

“It’s great to see that so many people care about him, love him, and support him. And this really means a lot to me, my sister, my niece, and my daughter,” Eric said.

As of right now, Leland’s formal memorial services are still pending.

