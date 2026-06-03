Family of man killed in Dayton shooting hoping for justice

DAYTON — A family is hoping for justice a month after their loved one was shot and killed in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At least once a day, family members come to the corner of Preston Street and N. Gettysburg Avenue. It’s where a memorial for 32-year-old Andre Carpenter sits.

TRENDING STORIES:

Carpenter’s girlfriend, Deborah Horton, recalled her last conversation with him.

“I texted him and asked him what we’re eating, and whatever I told him. He said, ‘That’s fine.’ He came home and took a shower. He said, ‘I’ll be right back.’ He never came back,” Horton told News Center 7.

Carpenter, known as Aonnie, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of May 5. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office just formally identified him as the victim of the shooting this week.

Nearly a half dozen people called 911 to report the shooting when it happened.

His mother, Charlene Carpenter, told News Center 7 she had a bad feeling that night.

“Started choking in the middle of the night, and I said, and I called him immediately,” she recalled. “He was the first person I thought about, and that was at 4:52 (a.m.). That’s when he took his last breath.”

Nearly a month later, the family is still hurting and feels like no one from the community is helping.

“People saw this just like people saw all the other crimes being committed, but everyone’s afraid to talk about it,” Horton said.

Dayton Police told News Center 7 that they’re still working on solving the case of Carpenter’s killing, but additional details were not available on Wednesday.

Horton said she’s worried about the violent trend happening right before the summer.

“Several people right now who have lost loved ones, not just in this past weekend, but in this whole month,” she added.

For now, his mother visits the memorial more than once a week.

“I call him every day, you know,” she said. “He ain’t gonna answer, but I call him just (to) go to voicemail.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]