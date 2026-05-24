Fan dowses himself with milk after home run in Reds extra inning win

CINCINNATI, OHIO - MAY 12: Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a single during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park on May 12, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — A fan celebrated a Cincinnati Reds home run uniquely on Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Elly De La Cruz hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth against the St. Louis Cardinals.

A Reds fan, wearing an Indianapolis 500 shirt, celebrated by pouring milk on himself.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Reds posted the video on social media.

Cincinnati beat St. Louis in 11 innings, 7-6, in Game 2 of a day-night doubleheader at Great American Ball Park.

The third game of this four-game series will be on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:35 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]