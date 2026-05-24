Fan dowses himself with milk after home run in Reds extra inning win

CINCINNATI — A fan celebrated a Cincinnati Reds home run uniquely on Saturday night.
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Elly De La Cruz hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth against the St. Louis Cardinals.
A Reds fan, wearing an Indianapolis 500 shirt, celebrated by pouring milk on himself.
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The Reds posted the video on social media.
He need some milk @ellylacocoa18 pic.twitter.com/hfjI9BUni4— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 24, 2026
Cincinnati beat St. Louis in 11 innings, 7-6, in Game 2 of a day-night doubleheader at Great American Ball Park.
The third game of this four-game series will be on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:35 p.m.
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