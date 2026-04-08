Father accused of fracturing infant twins’ ribs enters plea

KETTERING — A father is facing charges after his infant twins were hospitalized with serious injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported, Jacob Lewis was indicted on five counts of endangering children at the beginning of the month.

Lewis pleaded not guilty to these charges on Tuesday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jail records show that Lewis was arrested on April 2 in Kettering. He remains booked in jail at the time of writing.

A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office previously told News Center 7 that two 8-week-old twins were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with injuries, including rib fractures and other signs of child endangering.

Court documents allege the incidents that led to Lewis’ arrest happened from October 17, 2025, to December 15, 2025.

The prosecutor’s office said Lewis is the babies’ biological father.

He is scheduled to be back in court on April 22.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group