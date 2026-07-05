FIFA clears Folarin Balogun to play for United States against Belgium in World Cup

SEATTLE — FIFA has suspended the red card that U.S. men’s soccer player Folarin Balogun received against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday.

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The FIFA Disciplinary Committee announced that his automatic match suspension has been suspended for a probationary period of one year, according to this website.

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“By operation of Article 27 FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one (1) year,” FIFA said.

Balogun was shown a red card in the 64th minute of the United States’ 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Round of 32.

U.S. Soccer released the following statement in response:

“We accept the decision of the Disciplinary Committee and are pleased that Folarin Balogun is eligible to compete tomorrow. Our full attention is focused on the Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle, and we look forward to the continued support of our amazing fans.”

The U. S. Men’s Soccer National Team (USMNT) will be near full-strength when they play Belgium in Seattle.

The match starts at 8 p.m.

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