Fire department to start annual hydrant flushing next week in Kettering

Fire department to start annual hydrant flushing next week in Kettering

KETTERING — A local fire department will conduct its annual hydrant flushing program next week.

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The Kettering Fire Department posted a map on its social media page. It will run from July 13-17.

Crews will start at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 13. They will end at 4 p.m.

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The department will conduct hydrant flushing in neighborhoods near Wilmington Pike between E Stroop and E David Roads, according to the social media post.

The map indicates that areas in 4B are neighborhoods west of Wilmington Pike. 4C includes the neighborhoods east of Wilmington Pike.

Fire Hydrant Flushing Kettering Photo contributed by Kettering Fire Department (via Facebook) (Kettering Fire Department (via Facebook))

“While crews are in your area, please run cold water to check for clarity and hold off on washing laundry until after 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday,” the social media post said.

They are expected to finish on July 17.

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