Firefighters battle barn fire in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — Firefighters are on the scene of a barn fire in Shelby County.

The call came out at 7:27 a.m. to the 8500 block of State Route 47, according to a Shelby County Dispatcher.

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No additional information was readily available at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn if any animals were inside that barn and what caused the fire.

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