Firefighters, hazmat respond to diesel fuel spill at Miami County gas station

Photo contributed by Miami County Hazmat and Special Ops Response Team (via Facebook)

MIAMI COUNTY — Firefighters and hazmat responded to a diesel fuel spill in Miami County on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Miami County Hazmat & Special Operations Response Team posted several photos on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

The hazmat team assisted the Troy Fire Department after a diesel spill at a gas station, according to the social media post.

“Team members used floor dry, booms and pads, and other spill containment and damming equipment to prevent the spill from making it into nearby drainage tiles leading to waterways,” said the Miami County Hazmat & Special Operations Response Team.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group