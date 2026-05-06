Firefighters investigate reported hazardous material leak at Sidney business

SIDNEY — A tote carrying over 300 gallons of mulch dye was punctured on Tuesday.
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Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports of a possible hazardous materials leak at the XPO Logistics in the 2000 block of Campbell Road after 4 p.m., according to a city spokesperson.
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Upon arrival, firefighters found a cleanup contractor on scene.
They learned that a 330-gallon tote of Carbon Black, a mulch dye, had been pierced by a skid loader, the spokesperson said.
The department found the material to be nonhazardous.
Crews used booms to get the dye away from a retention pond during clean-up.
The spokesperson said the EPA was notified of the leak and responded to the scene.
The Shelby County EMA and City of Sidney Waste Water Department were also notified.
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