Firefighters rescue iguana from house fire

By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — Firefighters in Columbus rescued a particular pet from a house fire on Friday.

The Columbus Division of Fire responded to a report of a fire on the 500 block of Linwood Avenue, according to a Facebook post.

During the incident, crews rescued a lineup of family pets, including dogs, a cat, a snake, and even an iguana.

“Today’s call could have ended very differently, but we’re grateful this one concluded safely for every member of the household, whether they walk on two legs, four legs, slither, or bask under a heat lamp. Protecting life means all life,” said the Columbus Division of Fire.

