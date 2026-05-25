Firefighters respond to fire at Butler Twp. apartment building

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a Butler Twp. apartment building.

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The fire was reported near the 2900 block of Benchwood Road around 9:30 a.m.

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Photos from the scene show several fire engines at the scene.

The front of the building also has a large burn area.

Additional details about the fire were not immediately available. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

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