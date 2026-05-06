UPDATE: Flames, smoke fill sky after fire at Dayton convenience store

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 5:26 A.M.

Firefighters responded to a reported fire at a Dayton convenience store early Wednesday.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz is at the scene and will have the latest this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton firefighters were dispatched around 4:40 a.m. to the 900 block of W Third Street on a reported structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.

The fire was reported at the Tasty Bird Market.

Video and photos show heavy flames coming from a building.

Hershovitz says that a building has appeared to have collapsed.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Fire Department to determine how this fire started, and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to this developing story.

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