Firefighters respond to reported fire at Fuyao

MORAINE — Several firefighters responded to a reported fire at Fuyao Glass America on Sunday night.
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Moraine Firefighters were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to the 2800 block of Stroop Road on a reported structure fire, according to Moraine dispatchers.
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No other information is currently available.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to follow this story.
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