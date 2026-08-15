Flood damage causes lane closure on I-70

Flood Damage I-70 Indiana (Indiana Department of Transportation)
By Ren Sikes, WHIO.com

INDIANA — Flood damage caused a portion of westbound Interstate 70 to be closed.

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The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) shared on social media that the left lane of I-70 WB is closed near mile marker 154, near Reservoir Road.

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The left lane is showing signs of flood damage, according to INDOT.

Crews are working on a solution.

I-70 WB will be down to one lane until further notice. Backups are expected, according to INDOT.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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