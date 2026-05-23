Flooding, high water surrounding homes, across region

ST. PARIS — Flooding continues to cause problems across the Miami Valley.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson will show high water and flooding that impacts parts of the region tonight on News Center at 6:00.

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Several roads remain closed across the region after heavy rain fell Friday night and overnight Saturday.

Champaign County was one of the hardest hit areas.

Photos show high water at the north end of Madison Avenue in St. Paris.

Patterson said that a five-foot gate is completely submerged. There are also two sheds underwater.

Cody Stanley, Champaign County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director, is asking drivers to stay out of the water.

“You don’t know what the conditions of that roadway are, so you don’t want to drive through it, you don’t want to walk through it,” he said. “It does not take a lot of water to sweep your feet out from underneath you and wash you away. And then we have a whole big problem on our hands.”

We will continue to follow this story.

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