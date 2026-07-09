Flyers, Musketeers to face off as CareSource Invitational moves outdoors

DAYTON — The CareSource Invitational returns in October, but with a twist.

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For the first time, the exhibition basketball games will be played outside at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

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The University of Dayton Flyers, Xavier University Musketeers, Ohio State University Buckeyes, and University of Cincinnati Bearcats will all play on Wednesday, Oct. 7, on P&G Center Court.

The Flyers and Musketeers will be the second game of the day, following a matchup between the Buckeyes and Bearcats.

Dayton Athletics will reach out to season ticket holders next week with information regarding ticket requests for the invitational. Ticketing information for the general public will be released at a later date.

This will be the fourth year for the CareSource Invitational, which supports mental health awareness.

Each game raises money for nonprofit mental health and suicide prevention organizations, including Jay’s Light. To date, more than $500,000 has been raised.

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