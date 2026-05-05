Former Ohio police officer accused of sex crimes involving children

CLEVELAND — A former Cleveland police officer is facing multiple charges in connection with alleged sex crimes involving children.

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Richard Strunk, 58, of Cleveland, was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on 14 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, 10 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, and one count of possessing criminal tools, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

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Court documents obtained by WOIO state the alleged offenses happened between October 2023 and January 2025.

Strunk, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, joined the Cleveland Police Department in May 2002. He was separated in January 2022 due to medical reasons.

Most recently, Strunk worked on a limited, part-time basis as a crossing guard. WOIO reported that he resigned from that position on Saturday.

In a statement to WOIO, the Cleveland Police Department said it wasn’t aware of any connection between the current case and his duties as a crossing guard.

He’s due back in court later this month.

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