Former Wright State Raider selected in 2026 MLB Draft

DAYTON — A former Wright State University (WSU) baseball player has been selected in the 2026 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft.

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The Pittsburgh Pirates picked Wright State outfielder Andrew Duncan in the 19th round of the 2026 MLB Draft on Sunday, according to a WSU spokesperson.

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He started in 53 of his 54 games in his only season with the Raiders.

Duncan hit .367 with 6 homers and 36 RBIs last season. He had 79 hits, including 25 extra-base hits.

He finished the season with eight triples and finished in a four-way tie to lead the nation.

Duncan earned Horizon League First Team All-League honors and was named to the All-Tournament team.

He previously announced that he was transferring to the University of Tennessee.

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