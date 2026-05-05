Fraze Pavilion announces 2026 outdoor movie lineup

KETTERING — The Fraze Pavilion has announced the lineup of movies for this year’s Fraze Flicks series.
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Fraze Flicks allows guests to watch movies on the big screen under the stars.
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Before each movie, there is a party on the plaza that includes a live DJ and food trucks.
Here is this year’s lineup:
- Friday, June 26, at 6:30 - “Crazy Rich Asians”
- Friday, July 17, at 6:30 - “Grease”
- Friday, August 14, at 6:00 - “Song Sung Blue”
- Saturday, August 29, at 6:00 - “F1″
- Saturday, September, 12 at 5:30 - “Wicked”
- Saturday, September, 26 at 6:00 - “Black Panther”
- Saturday, October 3, at 4:30 - “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
- Saturday, October 17, at 5:00 - “Hocus Pocus”
Tickets go on sale on Thursday, May 7. More information can be found here.
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