Funeral arrangements announced for Indiana marshal killed during chase

FILE PHOTO: Influencer Michael Duarte was shot and killed by police in Nov. 8.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Indiana — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Indiana town marshal who died in the line of duty this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported, Lynn Town Marshal Bradley Fisher was killed after being hit by a vehicle during a chase on U.S. 36 on Wednesday.

>>RELATED: Area agencies pay tribute to Indiana marshal killed during chase

The Lynn Fire Department said a public visition for Fisher will take place at Randolph Southern High School gymnasium on Aug. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. at the Spartanburg Cemetery, where he will receive police honors.

“We invite all emergency service personnel and apparatus wishing to pay their respects to join us in honoring Marshal Fisher’s dedicated service and sacrifice,” the fire department said.

Additional information on staging, the procession, and apparatus parking will be posted on social media on Saturday.

As previously reported, Fisher was struck by a 2002 brown Chevy Express while trying to deploy stop sticks.

The chase continued until the driver lost control and hit a dump truck.

The driver, identified as Maci Atkinson, was taken into custody.

Fisher died at the hospital.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]