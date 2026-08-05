Funeral arrangements announced for members of local rescue squad killed in crash

Funeral arrangements have been announced for two women killed in a Shelby County crash on Monday.

Funeral arrangements announced for members of local rescue squad killed in crash

FORT LORAMIE — Funeral arrangements have been announced for two women killed in a Shelby County crash on Monday.

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Susan Eilerman, 84, and Sharon Eilerman, 64, both of Fort Loramie, died in a crash near State Route 47 and Dawson Road on Aug. 3, as previously reported.

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A visitation for Sue and Shari will take place at Gehret Funeral Home on Elm Street in Fort Loramie on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to their online obituaries.

A combined Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, Aug. 10, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie at 10:30 a.m.

Fort Loramie Rescue previously said on social media that Sue and Shari dedicated a combined 66 years of service to the squad and the surrounding community.

Shari was an EMS and CPR instructor for many years, where she helped educate and prepare countless local EMS providers.

Sue served the organization in many different capacities over the years.

After she stepped away from her regular duties, she volunteered her time and talents for special projects.

“Their dedication, kindness, and service to others will never be forgotten. Sue and Shari were valued members of our Rescue family, and their loss will be felt deeply throughout our organization and community,” the post said.

As previously reported, Shelby County Sheriff James Frye said a 2020 Ford Fusion, driven by Susan Eilerman, turned off Dawson Road onto SR 47 from a stop sign after 9:30 a.m.

The Ford failed to yield the right-of-way and was hit by a semi towing another semi going west on SR 47.

Both women died on scene.

The driver of the semi, a 32-year-old Versailles man, was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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